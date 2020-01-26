Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Probable again Monday

Satoransky is probable for Monday's game against the Spurs with left ankle soreness.

The 28-year-old has had a regular spot on the injury report with the ankle soreness lately, though he has yet to miss a game this season. Satoransky is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.5 minutes, and he should see his usual workload versus San Antonio.