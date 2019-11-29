Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Probable for Friday

Satoransky (toe) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Satoransky was able to play through Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, registering a season-high 35 minutes, so it seems fair to assume he'll be good to go Friday. Considering Ryan Arcidiacono (elbow) is also expected to return Friday, it's possible Satoransky might see closer to his season average of 26.1 minutes-per-game.