Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Probable for Monday
Satoransky is considered probable for Monday's game against the Bucks due to a sore left ankle.
Satoransky appears to have picked up the injury during Saturday's blowout win over the Hawks, which he finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. While he may not be 100 percent, Satoransky is not expected to miss any time.
