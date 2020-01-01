Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Probable for Thursday

Satoransky (ankle) is considered probable for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Satoransky has been dealing with a sore ankle but he's expected to be in the lineup at his usual spot Thursday. Over the last five games, he's averaged 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.2 minutes.

