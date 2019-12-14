Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Probable Saturday

Satoransky (toe) is probable Saturday against the Clippers.

Satoransky is still dealing with some soreness in his left toe, but he's appeared in every game this season. In seven December games, he's averaging 9.0 points, 5.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 30.0 minutes.

