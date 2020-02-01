Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Probable Sunday

Satoransky (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Satoransky continues to deal with an ankle injury but is expected to play. Over the past four games, he's averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 31.3 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories