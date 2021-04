Satoransky is probable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to mid-back spasms.

With Zach LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) sidelined for 10-14 days, Satoransky may take on more offensive responsibilities. He's dealing with a sore back ahead of Friday, but he's still expected to play. This month, he's averaged 8.3 points, 6.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes.