Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Probable Wednesday

Satoransky (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers.

Satoransky continues to be listed on the injury report, but he hasn't missed any time. This month, he's averaging 10.1 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.2 minutes.

