Satoransky supplied 17 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 30 minutes in Friday's 125-106 loss to the Clippers.

Satoransky logged several season highs, the most notable ones being his 17 points and 30 minutes. The veteran guard had missed 10 games in January due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. On the plus side, the Bulls have steadily increased Satoransky's minutes since returning on Jan. 22. Satoransky served as a serviceable fantasy option last year and could replicate that value down the line if healthy.