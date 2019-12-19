Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Productive against former club
Satoransky scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-109 overtime win over the Wizards.
While it may not quite qualify as a revenge game, Satoransky still posted a solid line against the team he spent his first three seasons in the NBA with. The point guard remains inconsistent as a Bull, however, and he'd only scored in double digits twice in his prior seven games coming into Wednesday.
