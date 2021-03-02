Satoransky finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT), five assists and four rebounds in 20 minutes Monday against the Nuggets.
Satoransky didn't do much in terms of scoring, but he chipped in with five dimes and four boards in the loss. Prior to Monday's matchup, the point guard had scored in double digits in each of his last five contests.
