Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Provides double-double
Satoransky tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 assists, four steals and three rebounds across 39 minutes Sunday in the Bulls' 126-117 win over the Wizards.
The assist total was just one off a career high for the point guard, who now has three double-doubles to his name this season. Satoransky is averaging 28.8 minutes per game for the season, but the Bulls' mounting injuries have allowed him to clear 30 in four of the past five contests. Expect Satoransky's production to remain slightly elevated until the Bulls get the likes of Otto Porter (foot), Denzel Valentine (hamstring) and Wendell Carter (ankle) back from injury, with all being candidates to return within the next week.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...