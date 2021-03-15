Satoransky had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in Sunday's win over Toronto.

The Raptors were without several regulars, but Billy Donovan's lineup change -- inserting Satoransky and Thaddeus Young and sending Coby White and Wendell Carter to the bench -- appeared to pay dividends right away. Satoransky played his most minutes (26) since Feb. 24 and had one of his better all-around lines of the season. He shouldn't be counted on for regular blocks contributions, but if he continues to start, Satoransky could be a solid source of points, assists, rebounds and threes.