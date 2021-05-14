Satoransky (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Nets.
Satoransky has recently been bothered by an ankle injury, and he could miss his first game since April 16. If he does, look for Denzel Valentine and Garrett Temple to see more minutes.
