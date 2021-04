Satoransky (back) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Cavaliers.

Satoransky sat out Friday's game due to back spasms, but he could return Saturday. If he does, there's a good chance he'll be in the starting five. Satoransky is also in line to see more usage, as Zach LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) is out for 10-14 days.