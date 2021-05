Satoransky is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors due to a sprained left ankle.

Satoransky was limited to just 11 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn, so the injury will be something to keep an eye on over the next 24 hours. The guard hasn't been much of a fantasy contributor this season, but he's a regular part of the rotation and has topped 20 minutes in seven of his last 14 appearances off the bench.