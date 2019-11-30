Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Ready to go vs. Trail Blazers

Satoransky (toe) will play and start in Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Satoransky was originally given a probable designation ahead of Friday's game, but was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day. However, he participated in warmups and got cleared to play. Look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories