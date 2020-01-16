Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Ready to play Wednesday

Satoransky (ankle) is starting Wednesday against the Wizards, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

The 28-year-old was considered probable with left ankle soreness, so his availability for Wednesday's contest never truly appeared in doubt. Satoransky is averaging 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.9 minutes through seven games in January.