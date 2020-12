Coach Billy Donovan said Monday that Satoransky (undisclosed) is still away from the team due to "NBA protocols and those kinds of things," Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Donovan is speaking about as explicitly as he's allowed, and it's fairly clear Satoransky is going through the league's COVID-19 protocols. The 29-year-old has yet to be ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Hawks, but he's obviously running out of time to rejoin the team for the contest.