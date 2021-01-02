Satoransky (COVID-19) won't play Sunday against the Mavericks.
Satoransky remains in the health and safety protocols after Chandler Hutchison tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against Portland, while Denzel Valentine and Garrett Temple should see increased run in his absence.
More News
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: In protocol, out two games•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Stuffs stat sheet in season debut•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Available for opener•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Questionable for season opener•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Remains away from team•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Not yet practicing•