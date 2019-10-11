Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Resting Friday

Satoransky will be rested for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

The Bulls will rest a number of regulars, including Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter and Thaddeus Young in an effort to preserve them for the regular season, while also allowing some younger players to get extended run.

