Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Resting Friday
Satoransky will be rested for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
The Bulls will rest a number of regulars, including Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter and Thaddeus Young in an effort to preserve them for the regular season, while also allowing some younger players to get extended run.
More News
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Getting start at PG•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Joins Chicago in sign-and-trade•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Finishes season strong•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Thrives as facilitator•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Will play Saturday•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.