Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Rough shooting against Milwaukee

Satoransky finished with seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three boards, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes of a 111-98 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Satoransky had an off-night shooting, especially struggling from deep in the contest. After a solid run earlier this month, the third year pro has cooled off while playing through an ankle injury. He'll next take the floor against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

