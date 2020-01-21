Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Rough shooting against Milwaukee
Satoransky finished with seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three boards, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes of a 111-98 loss to the Bucks on Monday.
Satoransky had an off-night shooting, especially struggling from deep in the contest. After a solid run earlier this month, the third year pro has cooled off while playing through an ankle injury. He'll next take the floor against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...