Satoransky was held scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT) in Monday's win over the Knicks.

Playing in his fifth game since an extended absence due to COVID-19 protocols, Satoransky had two rebounds and four assists, but had limited opportunities to contribute in just 10 minutes of action. Since returning, Satoransky is averaging just 14.0 minutes per game off the bench.