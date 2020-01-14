Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Scores 12 in loss
Satoranksy contributed 12 points (3-8 FG, 01- 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal in 25 minutes in Monday's 113-101 loss to the Celtics.
Satoranksy struggled with his shot in the loss, but this was still the veteran's 11th game in his last 13 with double-digit points. The Celtics are a tough perimeter defense and we should see better results from the point guard Friday against a soft Wizards' defense.
