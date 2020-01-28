Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Scores 13, dishes out six assists
Satoransky chipped in with 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-109 win over the Spurs.
Satoransky didn't look limited due to his ankle injury, and the Czech guard delivered another strong outing after going five straight contests without reaching the 10-point mark earlier this month. He's scored in double digits in back-to-back games now, and he'll look to extend this streak Wednesday at Indiana.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...