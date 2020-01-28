Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Scores 13, dishes out six assists

Satoransky chipped in with 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-109 win over the Spurs.

Satoransky didn't look limited due to his ankle injury, and the Czech guard delivered another strong outing after going five straight contests without reaching the 10-point mark earlier this month. He's scored in double digits in back-to-back games now, and he'll look to extend this streak Wednesday at Indiana.