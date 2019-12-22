Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Scores 16 points in win

Satoransky totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 victory over Detroit.

Satoransky has now scored in double-digits in three straight games, averaging 14.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals over the same period. After a slow start to the season, Satoransky has clearly distanced himself from the other point guards on the roster. His ceiling is somewhat limited; however, he should be a solid top-100 player moving forward.