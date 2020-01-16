Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Scores 18 points
Satoransky (ankle) had 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 7-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 win over the Wizards.
Satoransky showed no ill effects of his ankle injury, and he delivered his highest scoring output since Dec. 23. He has scored in double digits in four straight contests while averaging 4.5 assists per game during that stretch. He should remain a starter ahead of Friday's matchup at Philadelphia.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...