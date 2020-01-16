Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Scores 18 points

Satoransky (ankle) had 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 7-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 win over the Wizards.

Satoransky showed no ill effects of his ankle injury, and he delivered his highest scoring output since Dec. 23. He has scored in double digits in four straight contests while averaging 4.5 assists per game during that stretch. He should remain a starter ahead of Friday's matchup at Philadelphia.