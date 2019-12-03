Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Scores in double digits
Satoransky had 14 points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3PT, 8-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-106 win at Sacramento.
Satoransky was dealing with a toe injury prior to this game, but he started and looked as good as he has been in recent games. He is yet to register a double-double this season, but Satoransky has been incredible consistent thus far -- he has scored in double digits while dishing out at least five assists in each of his last five starts. He will aim to extend that streak Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
