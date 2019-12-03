Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Scores in double digits

Satoransky had 14 points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3PT, 8-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-106 win at Sacramento.

Satoransky was dealing with a toe injury prior to this game, but he started and looked as good as he has been in recent games. He is yet to register a double-double this season, but Satoransky has been incredible consistent thus far -- he has scored in double digits while dishing out at least five assists in each of his last five starts. He will aim to extend that streak Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

More News
Our Latest Stories