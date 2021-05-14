Satoransky tallied six points (3-4 FG), two rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during 114-102 win over Toronto.
Satoransky had been questionable coming into the game, but he saw his usual workload off the bench. The 29-year-old guard has scored in single digits in each of the last five games.
