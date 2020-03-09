Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Shifting to bench
Satoransky will shift to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Cavs, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
It's unclear if this is a one-game change or something more permanent, but the Bulls will move Satoransky to the bench, despite Zach LaVine (quad) being set to miss another game. That means rookie Coby White will fill one guard spot, while Denzel Valentine will presumably remain in the lineup alongside White.
