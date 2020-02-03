Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Shoots poorly in loss

Satoransky put up eight points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes Sunday in the Bulls' 129-102 loss to the Raptors.

Satoransky's playing time had been trending down a bit midway through January, but he's been back above 30 minutes in four of his last five contests. Expect that trend to continue through the All-Star break, as the Bulls' depth at guard has taken a hit with Kris Dunn (knee) sidelined indefinitely after suffering an MCL sprain. In addition to keeping Satoransky more secure in a 30-plus-minute role, Dunn's absence should open up a little more run for the likes of Chandler Hutchison, Denzel Valentine, Coby White and Ryan Arcidiacono.