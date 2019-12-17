Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Solid production in narrow loss

Satoransky ended with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 109-106 loss to the Thunder.

Satoransky continues to play well for the Bulls after a curiously slow start to the season. He has firmly established himself as the starting point guard, a position many people had assumed he would make his own. He doesn't have a ton of upside but should flirt with top-90 value moving forward making him a viable standard league asset.