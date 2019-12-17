Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Solid production in narrow loss
Satoransky ended with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 109-106 loss to the Thunder.
Satoransky continues to play well for the Bulls after a curiously slow start to the season. He has firmly established himself as the starting point guard, a position many people had assumed he would make his own. He doesn't have a ton of upside but should flirt with top-90 value moving forward making him a viable standard league asset.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...