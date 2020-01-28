Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Starting Monday
Satoransky (ankle) is starting Monday's game against San Antonio, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Satoransky continues to battle through some ankle soreness, though it didn't impact his play Saturday against the Cavs. He finished with 19 points, six dimes, six boards and three steals in 30 minutes of play.
