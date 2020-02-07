Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Starting Thursday
Satoransky (ankle) is starting Thursday against the Pelicans, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Satoransky was probable with an ankle issue, but he'll be ready to roll for Thursday's matchup. Expect the former second-round pick to play a full complement of minutes on his home court.
