Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Starting vs. Milwaukee
Satoransky (ankle) is starting Monday against the Bucks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Satoransky will run with the first unit Monday, as expected. He's averaging 15 points, seven rebounds and 5.2 assists over his last five games.
