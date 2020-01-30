Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Starting Wednesday

Satoransky (ankle) is starting Wednesday against the Pacers.

Satoransky will take the court as expected Wednesday in Indiana. Over his past five games, Satoransky is averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 26.2 minutes.

