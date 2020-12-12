Satoransky registered 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 125-104 loss against the Rockets.

Satoransky paced the Bulls in minutes played while ending tied for the team's lead in both rebounds and assists -- quite a surprising achievement given he came off the bench. Satoransky was a reliable contributor for the Bulls last season, but he is expected to work as the team's backup point guard in 2020-21 and that might cap his upside going forward.