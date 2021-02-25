Satoransky had 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 overtime win over Minnesota.
The 29-year-old led the bench in scoring Wednesday as he missed only one shot from the field. Satoransky has scored in double digits in six of the past seven games and is averaging 11.4 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes during that stretch.
