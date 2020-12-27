Satoransky notched six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block across 25 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Pacers.

Satoransky played the same minutes as the starting point guard, Coby White, and while he was unable to match White's scoring output of 12 points, Satoransky was a more effective passer and distributor -- he finished with a team-high nine assists. He might not be in line for a starting role any time soon, but Satoransky can certainly be productive off the bench.