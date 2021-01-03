Satoransky has tested positive for COVID-19, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Satoransky was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks while he was in the league's health and safety protocols. While it's not yet clear whether he's experiencing symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, he remains without a timetable for his return. Satoransky will likely miss close to two weeks' worth of action.