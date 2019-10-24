Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Weak production in team debut
Satoransky tallied two points (1-5 FG), three assists and a block in 24 minutes Wednesday in the Bulls' 126-125 loss to the Hornets.
Though he claimed the starting point guard job out of the preseason, Satoransky took a back seat in his Bulls debut with rookie Coby White popping off for 17 points and seven assists off the bench and Kris Dunn turning in quality defensive production. White lingers as the top potential challenger to eventually overtake Satoransky on the depth chart, but the former Wizard would still have a path to meaningful minutes at either wing spot in such a scenario.
