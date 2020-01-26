Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Well-rounded line in win

Satoransky had 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-106 win at Cleveland.

Satoransky had scored under 10 points in each of his last five games prior to this contest, but he bounced back to produce his best scoring output of 2020 while also filling out the supporting categories nicely. The veteran point guard is averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 assists per game during the first month of the year.