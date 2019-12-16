Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Will be available

Satoransky (toe) will be available Monday against the Thunder.

Satoransky is dealing with a sore toe on his left foot, but the issue was never considered serious, and it doesn't look like he'l miss any time. The veteran has started every game this season, but he's struggled scoring the ball of late, finishing with seven points or fewer in five of his last six contests.

