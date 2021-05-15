Satoransky (ankle) is out Saturday against the Nets, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Chicago has been eliminated from the play-in tournament, so there's no reason to risk further injury to Satoransky. In his absence, with Zach LaVine (knee) also out, Coby White and Garrett Temple should see extra usage.
More News
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Questionable Saturday•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Scores six off bench•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Available Thursday•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Dishes out six dimes off bench•
-
Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Drops seven dimes from bench•