Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Wins starting gig
Coach Jim Boylen confirmed Satoransky will open the season as Chicago's starting point guard, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
This isn't all too surprising. Satoransky, who signed a three-year deal with the Bulls during the offseason, beat out Kris Dunn and rookie Coby White for the starting point guard gig after proving capable in that role with the Wizards last season, posting averages of 10.7 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals as a starter.
