Bulls' Tony Allen: Traded to Chicago

Allen, Jameer Nelson, Omer Asik and a first-round pick will be traded from the Pelicans to the Bulls in exchange for Nikola Mirotic and a second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Allen is expected to be waived by the Bulls.

Allen has spent the bulk of the season injured with the Pelicans, but was recently cleared for a return to the court and will now be included in a trade that will send him to Chicago. While nothing is official at this point, Allen is expected to be waived by the Bulls and will then have the opportunity to sign with a contender. Mostly prided for his defensive prowess, the 36-year-old veteran likely won't be a fantasy contributor no matter where he lands.