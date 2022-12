Bradley recorded two points (1-1 FG) and three rebounds across four minutes during Friday's 114-91 loss to New York.

Bradley saw a few extra minutes in the loss, just the eighth time he has seen action this season. The Bulls were just plain terrible in this one, continuing what has been a hugely disappointing season. As for Bradley, while he does have some nice per-minute upside, his role is far too small to warrant any fantasy attention.