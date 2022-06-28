Bradley exercised his $2 million player option for the 2022-23 campaign, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bradley made 55 appearances last year -- his first with Chicago -- and averaged 3.0 points and 3.4 rebounds across 10.0 minutes per game. Currently, the 2017 first-round pick projects to be one of numerous backups to Nikola Vucevic. However, the Bulls are rumored to be in the market for frontcourt depth this offseason, so things are certainly subject to change before the regular season starts.