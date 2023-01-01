Bradley is considered doubtful to take the floor Monday versus the Cavaliers for personal reasons.
Bradley doesn't typically figure into the rotation anyway, so his absence shouldn't have a tangible impact. Assuming he sits, Bradley's next chance to suit up would surface Wednesday against the Neets.
