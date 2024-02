Craig (heel) is available to play in Saturday's game against the Kings, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Craig was able to practice on Friday and has the green light to return after being sidelined since mid-December. With how shorthanded the Bulls are, Craig could earn himself a large role going forward. The veteran holds averages of 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 three-pointers this season.